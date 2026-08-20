US Approves $4.5-Billion Sale Of Refuelling Aircraft To Qatar

The United States on Thursday approved a potential $4.5-billion sale of refueling aircraft to Qatar, which has acted as a mediator in Washington's war with Iran, the State Department announced.

Qatar had asked to purchase up to four KC-46A aircraft, equipped with missile warning sensors, the department said in a statement.

The sale, which was sent to Congress for its approval, will help support US national security by "helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner," it said.

The deal will "increase Qatar's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its defense capabilities and interoperability with US and allied forces," it added.

Qatar is one of the mediators seeking to help Washington and Tehran reach a deal to end months of fighting, though talks are currently at a standstill. It is also working on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar is home to Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East. The base has been targeted several times by Iran during the conflict that began in late February.

The Gulf state gave US President Donald Trump a luxury airliner that is now a new Air Force One.

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