US Announces $375 Million Aid Package For Ukraine

"The United States is committed to Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal aggression," Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington would "deploy this new assistance as quickly as possible."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $375 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Washington:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $375 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, in a package that includes munitions for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, cluster munitions and light tactical vehicles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia Ukraine War, Antony Blinken, United States
US Announces $375 Million Aid Package For Ukraine
