US Announces $375 Million Aid Package For Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $375 million in military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, in a package that includes munitions for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, cluster munitions and light tactical vehicles.

"The United States is committed to Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal aggression," Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington would "deploy this new assistance as quickly as possible."

