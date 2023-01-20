US Announces $2.5 Billion In New Military Assistance For Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: According to reports, US' new military assistance to Ukraine includes 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a large number of other armored personnel vehicles.

The US on Thursday announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine.

The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine Thursday as the country prepares for a new stage of war against Russia.

The package does not feature battle tanks requested by Kyiv, but includes 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, a large number of other armored personnel vehicles, Avenger air defense systems, large and small munitions, according to a Pentagon statement.

