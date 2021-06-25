4 Dead, 159 People Unaccounted In Florida Building Collapse

The number of people unaccounted in the incident has gone up to 159.

The number of people unaccounted for following the collapse of a Florida apartment block has risen to 159, the county's mayor said Friday.

"We do have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news. But our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159," Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

Authorities have stressed it is still unclear how many people were inside the building when it pancaked in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least four people.