'Race Against Time' To Tackle New Covid Variant: European Union Chief

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the world was in a "race against time" to understand the new Covid variant, calling for precautions to give scientists time to analyse the Omicron strain.

"We know we are now in a race against time," von der Leyen said during a visit to Riga, adding that vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations".

