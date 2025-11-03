Urgent Warning After "Extremely Dangerous" Sea Creature Spotted On UK Beach: "Floating Terrors"

An urgent warning has been issued for beachgoers in Wales after several Portuguese Man O' War, also known as "Floating Terrors," washed up on a popular UK beach. The Port Talbot Coastguard has urged people to stay vigilant and avoid touching the creatures, as their tentacles can deliver painful stings even after death. Sightings have been reported on Aberavon Beach and previously along the Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd, and Anglesey coasts, Express.co.uk reported.

Portuguese Man O' War are often mistaken for jellyfish due to their appearance, but they pack a potent sting that can cause painful welts, blisters, and even fever, shock, or respiratory issues. In rare cases, their venom can trigger severe allergic reactions, which can be life-threatening. Notably, even detached tentacles can still deliver a sting, making them a hazard even when seemingly harmless.

The Coastguard has confirmed that they will remove the dangerous creatures from the beach.

Safety Precautions:

Avoid Touching: Don't touch the creatures, even if they appear dead

Rinse with Seawater: Rinse the affected area with seawater if stung

Remove Tentacles: Carefully remove any tentacles using a credit card or similar object

Seek Medical Help: Immerse the area in hot water and seek medical advice if stung

What is a Portuguese Man O'War?

The Portuguese Man O' War is often misidentified as a jellyfish, but it's actually a siphonophore - a unique animal composed of a colony of organisms working together. According to the Wildlife Trusts, this marine creature features a distinctive large, translucent purple float with a pink crest and long blue tentacles.

The Portuguese Man O' War typically floats on the ocean's surface, often getting entangled in seaweed. Although they are unable to swim, strong winds and storms can wash them ashore, making them a common sight on beaches after rough weather.

The creature's body is covered in venom-filled nematocysts that can paralyse and kill small marine animals. According to National Geographic, humans who encounter the creature's sting can experience excruciatingly painful symptoms.