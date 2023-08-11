Caught On Camera: Tourists Narrowly Escape As Crumbling Cliff Smashes Into UK Beach

Social media users were in shock after watching the clip.

A group of tourists had a lucky escape when a part of a cliff they were standing close to, collapsed. According to the BBC, the incident took place in Dorset's West Bay and its video has surfaced on social media where it is gaining traction. The Dorset Council too has posted the video on its Twitter handle and warned people that "rockfalls and landslips" can happen at any time. Quoting officials at the authority, the outlet said that West Bay was closed due to the incident.

Watch the video:

Rockfalls and Landslips can happen at anytime. These people had a lucky escape. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is currently closed. Thanks to Daniel Knagg for the footage.#Westbay#JurassicCoastpic.twitter.com/38XJjSoBYT — Dorset Council UK (@DorsetCouncilUK) August 10, 2023

Express said it was a 150-feet-high cliff and a part of it came crashing down. As soon as the beachgoers spotted it, they ran for their lives, escaping the boulders in the nick of time.

As seen in the video, one of them, a man dressed in orange t-shirt, is seen taking a photo of the World Heritage Site when small rocks come rolling down.

A bit of dust and mud falls before a big chunk of the stone detaches from the cliff.

Their lives were spared and the debris fell into the sea.

"I cannot believe people stood watching. Breaks my heart to see this, my favourite happy place," said one of them. "Warning signs everywhere but they still take no notice. Great footage of our falling cliffs," commented another.

The dangerous cliffs are known as the Jurassic Coast's Golden Gateway and stretch for dozens of miles, Express said in its report.