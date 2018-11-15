Upset With Tim Cook, Zuckerberg Asked Staff To Stop Using iPhones: Report

Tim Cook had said Apple will not traffic its users' personal life on Facebook privacy (File)

Apple CEO Tim Cook would probably be more cautious when he says anything against Facebook. Following the CEO's remark on Facebook and its handling of user privacy, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly ordered his employees to stop using Apple products.

The Facebook founder was reportedly so enraged by Tim Cook's remarks that he instructed executives to stop using iPhones in favour of Android devices, Mashable reported.

In an interview with MSNBC, Tim Cook had commented that Apple will not traffic its users' personal life and that privacy is a human right. The comments appear in response to the mega privacy breach Facebook users faced earlier this year owing to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.