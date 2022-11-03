Updates: Imran Khan Injured After Firing At His Rally, Gunman Arrested

Imran Khan received injuries on his right leg and is being treated at a hospital.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister, got injured today when unidentified gunmen fired during a protest march in Pakistan. Shots were fired at the container-mounted-truck carrying Imran Khan in Pakistan's Punjab province. According to local media, Mr Khan is out of danger

Imran Khan was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Chaotic scenes broke out near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired, reported local channel Geo News. It said several people were injured.

The incident, about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.

Here are the LIVE updates on the shooting incident in Pakistan:

Nov 03, 2022 18:18 (IST)

An aide of Imran Khan says that a gunman fired six shots at the countainer-mounted-truck carrying the former Pakistan Prime Minister today. Imran Khan is being treated at a hospital in Lahore and is now out of danger.



Nov 03, 2022 18:09 (IST)

An unidentified gunman today fired gunshots at a rally of Imran Khan in Wazirabad, injuring the former Pakistan Prime Minister. Since Friday, the 70-year-old has been at the head of a roadshow - a so-called long march starting in Lahore - staged to demonstrate mass support for early elections.



Nov 03, 2022 18:02 (IST)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies in Pakistan on Thursday. The gunman was tackled by an Imran Khan supporter, and has been arrested. He was alone at the scene, reports said.

Nov 03, 2022 17:59 (IST)

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi today said that India is "closely keeping an eye" on the attack at Imran Khan's rally. At his media briefing, Mr Bagchi said, "The development just took place as I was coming into this briefing. This is something that we are closely keeping an eye on."



Nov 03, 2022 17:52 (IST)

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that the former Pakistan Prime Minister is out of danger.





Nov 03, 2022 17:50 (IST)

Nov 03, 2022 17:42 (IST)

Man suspected of attacking Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan has been shot dead, reports news agency AFP.

Nov 03, 2022 17:38 (IST)

Nov 03, 2022 17:35 (IST)

The incident, about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.

Nov 03, 2022 17:32 (IST)

Nov 03, 2022 17:28 (IST)

Doctors say that Imran Khan has received bullet injuries, but is doing alright, reports local media.

"He is in a stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP, adding: "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him."



Nov 03, 2022 17:25 (IST)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies in Pakistan on Thursday.

Nov 03, 2022 17:22 (IST)

Videos showed that 70-year-old Imran Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack.





Nov 03, 2022 17:14 (IST)

Pakistan journalist Nusrat tells NDTV that the gunman who shot at the truck carrying Imran Khan today has been arrested.

