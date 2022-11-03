India's First Reaction On Imran Khan Being Shot During Rally In Pakistan

The attacker, who has been arrested, fired at the former cricketer from below.

India said it is "closely keeping an eye" on developments in Pakistan, moments after Imran Khan was shot during a rally today in the country's Punjab province.

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was injured in firing during his rally at Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province and was rushed to a hospital. His right leg bandaged, he was seen waving to supporters before he was shifted into an SUV, indicating that the injury was not serious.

The attacker, who has been arrested, fired at the former cricketer from below when he was standing atop a container-truck to address his ongoing "long march to Islamabad" against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

At least four of his party leaders were injured, one of whom, parliamentarian Faisal Javed Khan, later called it an assassination attempt and said a supporter had died.