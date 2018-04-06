Up To 2.7 Million Europeans Affected By Facebook Data Scandal: European Union

Facebook has admitted it may have "improperly shared" the personal data of up to 2.7 million people in the European Union, the bloc announced Friday, saying it would demand further answers from the social media giant.



The EU wrote to Facebook last week to ask how many Europeans were affected by the growing scandal over the harvesting of personal data which was then shared with British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.







The EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova will speak to Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg early next week to discuss what steps the company is taking to address the breach.

