Unruly Passenger Swallows Rosary Beads, Kicks Flight Crew On American Airlines Flight

Delange Augustin, a 31-year-old passenger, is facing federal charges following an altercation on a regional American Airlines flight from Savannah to Miami. Augustin allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and ingested rosary beads during the incident on Monday. As a result, Augustin has been charged with misdemeanour battery, misdemeanour obstruction of police, and felony criminal property damage.

Moments after departing Savannah, Georgia, on Monday night, the 31-year-old began yelling and shaking, prompting the flight crew to initially suspect a seizure. However, the situation took a strange turn when Augustin started swallowing rosary beads, claiming he was warding off "Satan's disciple(s)" that he believed had followed him onto the plane, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the New York Times.

When flight attendants attempted to intervene, Augustin allegedly kicked one of them in the chest with such force that they were propelled across the aisle, crashing into a window. Augustin's behaviour "appeared purposeful, though difficult to describe," Savannah Solomon, a special agent with the FBI, wrote in the affidavit.

Upon learning of the disturbance, the pilots turned the plane around and made a safe emergency landing in Savannah. However, Augustin continued to cause chaos as the crew tried to disembark the other passengers. He rushed to the front of the aircraft, throwing wild punches at a flight attendant before passengers intervened, subduing Augustin and his sister to the floor.

After being detained, Augustin's sister explained to authorities that they were travelling to Haiti to escape spiritual attacks. According to the affidavit, Augustin instructed his sister to pray and close her eyes during the flight, claiming Satan's disciples had followed them onto the plane and were trying to prevent them from reaching Haiti.

His sister told authorities he swallowed the rosary beads "because they are a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare."

Fortunately, there were only about eight passengers on board the plane when the incident occurred, and despite the chaos, no one suffered serious injuries, according to the affidavit.

"We appreciate the professionalism of the entire crew and thank our passengers for their understanding," American Airlines said in a statement.

According to the FBI affidavit, there is sufficient evidence to charge the man with interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal offence. If found guilty, he could face substantial prison time. The investigation is still underway, and authorities have yet to confirm whether additional charges will be filed.