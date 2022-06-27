University Student In UK Goes To Toilet With Stomach Pain, Gives Birth To Baby

The mother and the baby are now recovering well. (Unsplash/Representative Photo)

A university student in the United Kingdom was completely stunned when she went to the toilet before a night out, but then gave birth. Jess Davis, who turned 20 the day after her surprise delivery, had no idea she was pregnant and assumed that her abdominal pains were due to her period.

According to the Independent, Ms Davis is a history and politics student from Bristol. She is currently in her second year at the University of Southampton. She had no obvious pregnancy symptoms and did not have a baby bump. She revealed that her menstrual cycle had always been irregular, so she didn't notice that she hadn't had one for a while.

Now, the 20-year-old is getting used to motherhood after welcoming her son into the world on June 11. He weighed around 3kg. The new mother said, "When he was born it was the biggest shock of my life - I thought I was dreaming at first".

"I didn't realise what had happened until I heard him cry," Ms Davis said. She added, "It suddenly hit me that I really need to grow up. It took a little while to get over the initial shock and adjust and bond with him, but now I'm over the moon."

"He is the most chilled baby ever. He's known as the quiet baby on the ward," she said.

Further, as per the Independent, Ms Davis revealed that when she woke up in severe pain in June 2022 she assumed it was the start of her period. She was barely able to walk and couldn't even lie down on her bed.

"I was supposed to be having a house party that night for my birthday the next day, so I had a shower and a bath to try and make myself feel better, but the pain just got worse and worse," she stated.

The 20-year-old said that she felt a sudden overwhelming need to go to the toilet, so sat down and started to push. "At no point did I think I was giving birth," she said. "But at one point I felt tearing, but I didn't know what it was," she added.

"I just knew I needed to get it out. Hearing him cry and realising what had actually happened was just so surreal."

Unsure what to do, Ms Davis, who was home alone, then rang her best friend, Liv King. Despite initially thinking that her friend was pulling an elaborate excuse to get out of the upcoming night out, Ms King advised her to call an ambulance after Ms Davis sent a photo of her newborn son.

As per the outlet, Ms Davis was taken to Princess Anne Hospital, where the baby was rushed away to be put in an incubator. The doctors believe that he was born at 35 weeks gestation. The mother and the baby are now recovering well, the doctors said.