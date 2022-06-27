25-Year-Old British Man Dies After Falling From Devil's Pass Mountain In Spain

The identity of the man still hasn't been revealed.

A 25-year-old British man died after falling from the notorious Devil's Pass mountain in northern Spain. The Devil's Pass, or Paso del Diablo in Spanish, is an area between Mount Alliutz and Anboto that is difficult for even the most experienced climbers and has previously caused fatalities.

Citing local media reports, the Independent reported that the man, whose identity still hasn't been revealed, is believed to have fallen as he tried to reach a 4,367 feet limestone mountain peak in the Basque Country called Anboto. It is suspected that dire weather conditions caused the climber to fall as he attempted to navigate the exposed route, which is known for being difficult to climb in wet weather.

The 25-year-old was reportedly staying in a hotel in Eibar, a city in the province of Gipuzkoa, with a friend. They were mountaineering in the Basque Country. On June 23, Thursday, the 25-year-old became separated from his climbing partner and continued on his own to navigate the mountain in stormy conditions.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead While Sitting In Parked Car In US: Report

Emergency services were scrambled to find the young man and a search took place overnight to locate him that included helicopters, rescue dogs and the Red Cross. His body was recovered by the Ertzaintza Surveillance and Rescue Unit, with the assistance of a helicopter on Friday.

As per the Independent, a spokesperson for the Ertzaintza police force said, "Emergency services have located the lifeless body of the mountaineer who we had been searching for since Thursday evening. The alarm was raised around 8.30pm, saying the 25-year-old had gone missing near to the Alluitz mountain summit."

"A police helicopter found his body in a place called the canal de Infernu Zubi, near to the Alluitz peak, where it appears he could have suffered a fall," the spokesperson added.

It is understood the man was a tourist on holiday.