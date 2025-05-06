US Woman Reveals How Boyfriend Killed Daughter, Stuffed Body Inside Drawer

Two years after a toddler's body was found inside a hidden dresser drawer at an abandoned home in Indiana, the child's mother has pleaded guilty to two charges.

The woman, identified as Madison Marshall, has pleaded guilty to one count of neglect of a child, which resulted in her death, and a second on the count of neglect of a dependent, Fox News reported.

Marshall could face up to 25 years in prison for neglect of a dependent and two years for general neglect. If she goes through with the terms of the plea deal with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, she will serve both sentences at the same time, according to the report.

Marshall has agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend, Roan Waters, who is accused of beating her one-year-old daughter, Oaklee Snow, to death in 2023, The NY Post reported. She earlier told the authorities that she helped waters, who is not the father of the child, to get rid of the toddler's body after he killed her. She also alleged that he stopped her from calling 911 for help.

According to the court documents, Marshall revealed that when she was in the kitchen, she heard Waters yelling at her daughter to bounce on a bouncy ball. After 10 minutes, she heard him shouting for her. Upon reaching, she saw Waters holding Oaklee, who looked limp and lifeless.

She told the investigators that she tried to wake her up by splashing cold water on her face, but she didn't respond. When she tried to call 911 for help, Waters hit the phone out of her hand. The documents state that after killing Oaklee, Waters wrapped her body in a blanket and put her in his SUV. He and Marshall went to an empty, abandoned house, where they stuffed her body by putting her inside a drawer.

Madison Marshall is required to provide "full and truthful testimony at trial on behalf of the State against co-defendant Roan Waters," according to the plea deal submitted to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors will void the agreement and she will face trial for her initial charges if she does not testify against Roan Waters, the report added.