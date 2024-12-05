United Healthcare CEO Received Death Threats Before Being Killed, Reveals Wife

The wife of the slain CEO of the largest US health insurance company has said that he had received death threats as police scrambled to find the man who brazenly shot him in mid-Manhattan.

The Wednesday morning shooting in front of a Hilton hotel as the city teemed with tourists visiting for the lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree nearby in the evening triggered shockwaves.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch tried to reassure the visitors, saying the killing was "a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack" and "does not appear to be a random act of violence".

"Millions of people will be enjoying the tree lighting tonight, among other holiday events, and the NYPD will be out there with them, keeping them safe," she added.

Brian Thompson's wife Paulette Thompson told NBC News that he had told her "there were some people that had been threatening him".

She said that she did not know the details but it could have been motivated by a "lack of coverage" in the company's insurance programmes.

Thompson led UnitedHealthcare (UHC), the largest US health insurance company with an annual revenue of $281 billion and more than 140,000 employees, many stationed in India for backoffice, technology and strategy jobs.

The company provides private health insurance mostly through employers as well as offering plans under the government programmes for senior citizens and the poor.

Police described the shooter as a light-skinned man clad in a light brown or cream-coloured jacket, wearing a black facemask and carrying a grey backpack.

Tisch said that "it appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes" and shot Thompson as he walked to the hotel for his company's investment conference.

He was hit in the leg and chest as the gunman began firing from behind. After the gun, a .9 mm weapon, jams, he is seen on security videos quickly clearing it and resuming firing.

Police Department Chief Joseph Kenny said, "It does appear he is proficient in the use of firearms, as he was able to clear the malfunction pretty quickly."

The shooter is seen on videos calmly crossing the avenue, hopping on a for-hire electric bike available around the city, and riding away.

He was later spotted at Central Park before the trail went cold.

Police are working on clues from the bike rental to try to locate him.

In the video, Thompson turns around after being shot towards the shooter before falling to the ground.

Ambulance workers, who arrived within minutes with police, tried to resuscitate him before driving him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Thompson, 50, became the CEO of UHC after working his way up during his 20-year career with the company.

"Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him," his company said in a statement.

Federal officials and lawmakers have criticised the company for allegedly denying coverage to customers or payments for health services rendered making policy-holders responsible for payments.

This has created controversies and animosity among some insured by it.

Several people who posted on social media X said unpleasant things about Thompson.

