United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Shot Dead In New York, Gunman At Large

Brian Thompson, the CEO of one of the largest health insurance companies, UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in the chest in New York on Wednesday according to US media reports.

According to the New York Times, Thompson, 50, was shot in Manhattan just before 7 am at a hotel. The shooter fled the scene of the crime after the attack. Thompson was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious and unresponsive state but was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the New York Hilton Midtown said, "We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department."

The company was scheduled to hold its investor day but cancelled it after reports of the shooting emerged.

"I'm afraid that we - some of you may know we're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members," UnitedHealth Group staff said. "And as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I'm sure you'll understand."

As per a report in CNBC, the suspect was a white male, wearing black hoodie, black pants and black sneakers with a white trim and a gray backpack. The suspect is also described as possessing a firearm with a silencer.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The UnitedHealth Group ranks 5th on Fortune 500 and this news has left many in the healthcare and business communities shocked.

Brian Thompson had been the CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021. Before this he led their government programs including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State divisions.

