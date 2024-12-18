"Unaware Of Everything": Hannah Kobayashi After Month-Long Disappearance

Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman whose disappearance sparked a month-long search, significant media frenzy, and led to the death of her father, has said she was “unaware of everything that was happening”. The 30-year-old vanished on November 8 after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Maui. She failed to board her connecting flight to New York and went radio silent on November 11, leading to a frantic search by her family and law enforcement.

Surveillance footage tracked her movements in Los Angeles before she was believed to have crossed into Mexico.

According to her attorney, Ms Kobayashi returned to the US on Sunday after a brief stay in Mexico. In a statement released through her aunt, Larie Pigeon, she said, “I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all.”

“I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

She urged the public to respect her family's privacy as they recover from the ordeal.

In the weeks after she disappeared, investigators noticed troubling signs, such as unusual financial transactions and multiple sightings. Before leaving Maui, Ms Kobayashi reportedly shared on social media her wish to "disconnect".

On December 10, her family announced she was found safe, ending weeks of uncertainty. “We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe,” her sister, Sydni, and mother, Brandi Yee, said in a joint statement.

Customs Border Protection confirmed she appeared to be in good health upon reentering the country. The Los Angeles Police Department has officially closed Ms Kobayashi's case.

During the search, the family launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over $47,000 to help locate her. The campaign has since been deactivated, and donors have been offered refunds.