Missing Hawaiian Photographer Hannah Kobayashi "Found Safe": Family

A month after she went missing in Los Angeles, Hannah Kobayashi, a Hawaiian photographer, has been “found safe”, her family announced on Wednesday through their attorney. Her disappearance last month drew national attention and led to fears of abduction before police declared her a “voluntary missing person.”



“We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe,” her sister, Sydni, and mother, Brandi Yee, said in a statement. “This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through.” The statement did not reveal where the 30-year-old was found or how her safety was confirmed.

Statement On Behalf Of The Family Of Hannah Kobayashi



Ms Kobayashi was reported missing on November 8 after she arrived in Los Angeles from Maui. Instead of boarding her connecting flight to New York, she stayed in the city for several days. CCTV footage showed her retrieving her luggage from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 11 and travelling to Union Station, where she purchased a ticket to the US-Mexico border using cash and her passport.



On November 12, a video from US Customs and Border Protection confirmed she crossed into Mexico alone on foot at the San Ysidro port of entry. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared her missing on November 15. By December 2, investigators classified her as a “voluntary missing person”, saying there was no evidence of foul play or trafficking. The police also revealed she wanted to disconnect from modern technology before leaving Maui.



Ms Kobayashi's disappearance also led to a tragic loss for her family. Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, died by suicide in late November after spending nearly two weeks in Los Angeles searching for her. Her aunt told CNN that he “died of a broken heart.”