'Unacceptable': UK Foreign Secretary On Chinese Consulate Assault

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday an incident where a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was "unacceptable".

Shocking video spreading on HK Telegram channels showing someone from the PRC Consulate in Manchester kicking down pro-democracy signs.



A protestor then appears to have been dragged behind the Consulate gates and beaten by consulate staff. pic.twitter.com/tntvTz38DY — Luke M (@McWLuke) October 16, 2022

The incident, which occurred in Manchester, northern England, during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping, led to Britain summoning China's Charge d'Affaires in London on Tuesday to explain what had happened.

"That was unacceptable," Cleverly said of the incident, adding the protests had been peaceful and legal.

