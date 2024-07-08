Unable To Afford Treatment, Pakistan Man Buries 15-Day-Old Daughter Alive

Police officials disclosed that the father has confessed to this grievous deed. (File)

In a tragic and appalling incident, a father has been arrested for the heinous act of burying his 15-day-old daughter alive in Tharushah, as reported by ARY News.

Police officials disclosed that the father, identified as Tayyab, confessed to this grievous deed, citing financial constraints that prevented him from affording medical treatment for his infant daughter. Tayyab admitted to placing the newborn in a sack before burying her.

A case has been formally lodged against Tayyab, who has admitted guilt in the matter. Authorities have indicated that pursuant to a court directive, the child's grave will be opened for forensic examination through postmortem procedures, according to ARY News.

In a separate incident that took place in Lahore's Defence B area, where a husband and wife allegedly subjected a 13-year-old domestic worker to severe abuse, including stripping and physical torture.

Following a complaint filed by the worker's mother, law enforcement promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, Hassam. Hassam has been detained in connection with the incident, while efforts to apprehend his wife are reportedly ongoing.

According to the FIR, Tehreem was subjected to continued physical abuse, including being stripped naked, allegedly over suspicions of theft. Her mother asserted in the FIR that her daughter sustained fractures to her hand and nose during the ordeal.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt assured that those responsible for the reprehensible acts against Tehreem would be brought to justice swiftly, ARY News reported.

