UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting Today On Israel's Qatar Strikes

The meeting was requested by Algeria and Pakistan after Israeli's attack on Qatar. (File)
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday in response to Israel's strikes targeting Hamas officials in Qatar, diplomatic sources told AFP.
The meeting, scheduled for 3:00 pm in New York (1900 GMT), was requested by Algeria and Pakistan, among others, the sources said Tuesday.
