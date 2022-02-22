Violation Of Ukraine's Sovereignty: UN Chief Slams Russia Move

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Russia for move in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Russia's move to recognize two eastern Ukrainian separatist regions as independent Monday as a "violation" of Kyiv's sovereignty.

"The Secretary-General considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)