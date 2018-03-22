UN Rues Sri Lanka's Slow Progress In Setting Up Justice Mechanism

The UNHRC Deputy High Commissioner Kate Gilmore yesterday presented an update on progress in promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka (A/HRC/37/23) between March, 2017 and January, 2018 at the 37th session of the UNHRC in Geneva.
Sri Lanka was last year granted 18 months by a UNHRC resolution in October 2015 to initiate a credible investigation into the nearly three-decades long civil war with the LTTE.
Ms Gilmore said that it was much regrettable that progress in establishing transitional justice mechanisms were slow.
"In the absence of concrete results or publicly available drafts of legislation, it seems doubtful that the transitional justice agenda committed to by the (Sri Lankan) government under this Council's resolution could be fully implemented before our next report in March 2019," Ms Gilmore said.
The UNHRC Deputy Commissioner also said that there has been insufficient progress in returning land occupied by the military.
"Trust will not be rebuilt, if land grabbing continues, nor without independent mechanisms established to determine fair compensations for land reserved for security reasons.
"Furthermore, the authorities have yet to demonstrate with willingness or the capacity to address impunity for gross violations of international human rights and international humanitarian law," she said.
Ms Gilmore also stressed on establishment of a specialised court to deal with serious crimes, supported by international practitioners.
Allegations of use of torture and continued reports of harassment or surveillance of human rights defenders are more than worrying, she added.