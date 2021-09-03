UN Resumes Humanitarian Flights To Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

The UN Humanitarian Air Service is operated by the World Food Program (File)

The United Nations has resumed humanitarian flights to northern and southern Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a spokesman said Thursday.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service is now operating flights "to enable 160 humanitarian organizations to continue their life-saving activities in Afghanistan's provinces," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The flights link the Pakistani capital Islamabad with the city Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and with Kandahar in the south. Three flights have already landed in Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29. The UN Humanitarian Air Service is operated by the World Food Program.

Dujarric said that efforts are being made to launch more flights and to more destinations.

"From 2002 to 2021, the UN Humanitarian Air Service in Afghanistan served more than 20 destinations in the country," Dujarric said. "It will seek to return to these locations once security and funding permit."

Dujarric added that officials were working to establish a cargo airbridge to transport non-food items, such as medical and other emergency supplies.

