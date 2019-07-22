UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Yukiya Amano Dies

Yukiya Amano has been director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since 2009.

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano has died, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in a note to member states obtained by Reuters.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA secretariat said in the note.

