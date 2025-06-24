Iran Considers Suspending Cooperation With Nuclear Watchdog IAEA

Tehran is considering suspending its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the speaker of Iran's parliament said Monday.

In parliament, "we are seeking to pass a bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA", speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on X, accusing the UN's nuclear watchdog of lacking objectivity and professionalism. The IAEA in June adopted a resolution condemning Tehran's failure to cooperate with the agency with regard to its nuclear programme.

