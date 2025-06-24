Advertisement

Iran Considers Suspending Cooperation With Nuclear Watchdog IAEA

In parliament, "we are seeking to pass a bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA", speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on X, accusing the UN's nuclear watchdog of lacking objectivity and professionalism

Tehran:

Tehran is considering suspending its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the speaker of Iran's parliament said Monday.

In parliament, "we are seeking to pass a bill to suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA", speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on X, accusing the UN's nuclear watchdog of lacking objectivity and professionalism. The IAEA in June adopted a resolution condemning Tehran's failure to cooperate with the agency with regard to its nuclear programme.

