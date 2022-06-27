World Faces An 'Ocean Emergency': UN Chief

UN Chief said Climate change has disrupted ocean food chains and created vast dead zones.

The world is facing an "ocean emergency" that threatens nature and humanity, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told a major UN conference in Lisbon Monday.

"Today we face what I would call an ocean emergency," he told the opening plenary. "We have to turn the tide."

Climate change has disrupted ocean food chains and created vast dead zones, even as humanity dumps millions of tonnes of plastic pollution into its waters every year, he said.

