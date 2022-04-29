UN Chief, Team 'Shocked' By Proximity Of Russian Strike On Ukraine's Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war: "It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us," UN official said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres and his team were "shocked" by the proximity of the Russian strikes which slammed into central Kyiv as they were visiting on Thursday but were all "safe", a spokesman said.

"It is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us," Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian office told AFP, without saying how close they were to the point of impact, with one missile hitting a residential building, wounding three people.

