UK's Queen Camilla To Miss Remembrance Day Events Due To Illness

Britain's Queen Camilla will not attend Remembrance Day events to recover from a chest infection, but hopes to return to public duties early next week, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Camilla, the wife of King Charles, pulled out of planned engagements this week after suffering a chest infection for which her doctors advised a period of rest.

The 77-year-old will miss the annual Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the main Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial is held on the nearest Sunday to Nov. 11 to mark the end of World War One, and pays tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict.

"Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events," a palace spokesperson said, adding she would mark the occasion privately at home.

Princess Kate, 42, who is gradually returning to public engagements after preventive treatment for cancer this year, will attend the Remembrance events alongside her husband Prince William, Charles and other members of the royal family.

The Princess of Wales said in September she had finished chemotherapy, but her path to full recovery would be long.

At the time, she said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later in the year. Her last public appearance was in October when she met the bereaved families of three young girls who were murdered at a dance class in northwest England.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer which was diagnosed in February, recently visited Australia and Samoa.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)