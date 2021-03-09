UK's Prince Charles Declines To Comment On Meghan And Harry's Interview

Prince Charles visits an NHS coronavirus disease vaccine pop-up clinic amid the pandemic.

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles declined to comment on Tuesday after he was asked about what he thought of Meghan and his son Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.

As he left a vaccination centre in London, Charles was asked what he thought of the interview in which she said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and she had been pushed to the point of considering suicide.

Charles stopped and looked up, but then turned and walked off.

