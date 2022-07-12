UK's Labour Party To Put Forward No Confidence Motion On Tuesday: Report

If the government loses the vote, it could trigger a national election.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party will put forward a motion for a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, with the vote expected to take place on Wednesday, a source in the party said.

The no confidence motion means lawmakers from all the parties represented in parliament can vote on whether the government, under Johnson for the time being, should continue in office. If the government loses the vote, it could trigger a national election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)