'Daddy Came Home': On Camera, Ukraine Soldier's Tearful Homecoming

Videos of soldiers reuniting with their families after returning from war are always special.

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has shared a video of a Ukrainian soldier returning to his family after fighting Russian forces on the frontline. The emotional video warms hearts.

Daddy came home from war - 2. pic.twitter.com/iOZORtnUSL — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 9, 2022

The thread of two tweets captioned "Daddy came home from war" captures a soldier's tearful reunion with his family. He greets them with flowers, and they embrace, tears in their eyes.

The soldier's daughter breaks down and hugs him as he presents her flowers.

Several users were touched by the video and expressed support for Ukraine in the comments section. "This makes me cry every time, kid's happiness about daddy coming home from war," a user said. Another user recalled their own experience of waiting for their father to return home after the Vietnam War.

My dad came home from tours of Vietnam when he was in the navy. The best days ever were waiting on the pier as all the sailors lined up on deck. He walked off the ship and me and my sister went crazy. We fought each other on the way home over who would sit behind him in the car. — fullyrawcannibal ???? (@riverdaughter) July 10, 2022

The war in Ukraine, that began on February 24, has been going on for five months and in this period, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian have been forced to flee the country, seeking refuge in neighbouring nations.

Russia's invasion has created the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since the Second World War, triggering global condemnation.