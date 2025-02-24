Zelensky Proposes 'All For All' Prisoners Of War Swap As 'Start' To End War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a complete exchange of all prisoners of war with Russia as the "start" of a process on ending the conflict.

"Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange all for all, and this is a fair way to start," Zelensky said in a summit in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

