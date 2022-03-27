Will Ukraine's President Zelensky Make A Video Appearance At The Oscars?

It is unclear whether President Zelensky would appear live or through a pre-recorded message. (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make a video appearance during the Oscars telecast on Sunday. However, the Academy Awards organisers are still undecided about whether or not to allow this appearance to take place. The officials have stated that they will not comment on the subject.

In case President Zelensky makes an appearance, according to a New York Post report, it's unclear whether he would appear live or through a pre-recorded message. According to sources, the discussion is on whether the Oscars should stay politically neutral as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Reports suggest that ABC, the company which is broadcasting the Oscars show on Sunday, is in favour of President Zelensky's appearance in the award show. However, ABC hasn't officially commented in this regard.

According to a report in CNN, Will Packer, the show's executive producer said that the Oscars will not shy away from acknowledging the conflict in Ukraine. During a virtual news conference, Mr Packer told reporters that this was a momentous point in human history, and they were aware of that. So, anybody who walks into a show like this should be aware of the fact that “where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show”.

A few days ago, President Zelensky had thanked Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis for her contribution to war refugees. The actress raised $35 million with her husband, Ashton Kutcher. On Twitter, President Zelensky shared a photo where he and the Hollywood couple were on a Zoom meeting.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help ???????? refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

President Zelensky, a former actor, has starred in the TV show Servant Of The People, in which he played a history teacher who is mistakenly elected president after a video of his character giving an anti-corruption rant goes viral, stated a report in the Daily Mail.