Volodymyr Zelensky Commends Heroic Rescue Efforts In Flooded Area

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday praised the efforts from rescuers and volunteers who were evacuating residents from the Kherson region, partially flooded after the destruction of a Russian-held dam.

"In Kherson, I visited a crossing point where people are being evacuated from flooded areas. Our task is to protect lives and help people as much as possible. I thank the rescuers and volunteers! I thank everyone involved in this work!" Zelensky said.

Zelensky published videos showing him meeting local officials, who were explaining the system in place, and going to look at the floodwater.

Shortly before, Zelensky had announced a working trip to Kherson region, where AFP journalists saw reinforced security in the morning.

Zelensky said he held a meeting where he discussed the "evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, the elimination of the emergency caused by the dam explosion and the organisation of life support for the flooded areas."

"Prospects for restoring the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation" were also discussed, he said.

On Wednesday, Zelensky appealed to international organisations and expressed dismay at a lack of help from the UN and Red Cross with the fallout from the destruction.

"Each person who dies there is a verdict on the existing international architecture and international organisations that have forgotten how to save lives," he said in his evening address.

