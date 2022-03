Earlier, Zelensky said that any compromises with Russia will require a referendum in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "in any format" is needed to stop the war in Ukraine.

"I believe that without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukraine regional media outlet Suspilne.

