Ukraine's Ground Robots Carry Out 24,500 Missions This Year As War Becomes Automated

Over four years after the full-scale Russia-Ukraine war began, both sides have suffered significant human and military losses, with estimates suggesting over one million casualties combined. With no end in sight for the conflict, Ukraine has increased its use of robots to man the frontlines and participate in various critical missions to reduce loss of human capital. The Ukrainian defence ministry on Tuesday (Apr 7) announced that ground robots carried out approximately 24,500 missions in the first three months of the year.

Ground robots are playing an increasingly critical role in frontline operations, with activity surging from just over 2,900 missions in November 2025 to 7,500 in January 2026. By March 2026, that number soared to over 9,000, highlighting a rapid acceleration toward automated warfare.

"The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to expand the use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in place of personnel wherever possible, including in the most challenging conditions. Data from the DELTA combat system evidence this," read the statement by the ministry.

The uncrewed ground vehicles, or UGVs, are remotely operated ground robots that undertake dangerous tasks such as frontline supply drops, mine-clearing, and holding fortified positions.

The Ukrainian government said transitioning the frontline logistics from human soldiers to robotic systems in order to reduce risks for personnel was one of its biggest priorities.

"167 units of the Defence Forces used ground robots in March. For comparison, in November 2025, there were 67 such units," it added.

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Russia-Ukraine War

On Monday (Apr 6), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he stood by a proposal made to Russia for a ceasefire contingent on Moscow halting all attacks on energy infrastructure.

"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy infrastructure, we will be ready to respond in kind," he said. "This proposal has been conveyed to the Russian side through the Americans."

Zelensky's statement came in the backdrop of an overnight attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa, which killed three people. Zelensky said Russia appeared unwilling to agree to an Easter ceasefire.