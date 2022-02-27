Ukraine Takes Russia To International Court Of Justice Over Invasion

The Ukraine president requested an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity.

Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in the Hague to get it to halt its invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

"Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression," Zelensky declared in a tweet.

Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

"We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week."

