Ukraine Should Strike Back If North Korean Troops...: Biden

US President Joe Biden said that he was concerned by the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region in Russia.

Ukraine Should Strike Back If North Korean Troops...: Biden
Biden said that Ukrainians should strike back if North Korean troops cross into Ukraine.
Washington:

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday Ukraine should strike back if North Korean troops crossed into Ukraine, adding he was concerned by the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region in Russia.

"I am concerned about it," Biden said when asked about North Korean troops being present in the Kursk region.

"If they cross into Ukraine, yes," Biden said when asked if the Ukrainians should strike back.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Joe Biden, Russia Ukraine War, North Korea Troops In Russia
