Ukraine Shoots Down 27 Russian Drones

Several drones remained in the Ukrainian airspace as of Friday morning, the Air Force said.

Ukraine shot down 27 out of 44 Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Eight drones have disappeared from the radars, while another one has flown in the direction of the Russia-held area in the Donetsk region, it said on Friday in a post on social media app Telegram.

Apart from the drones, Russia fired Kh-59 guided missiles and Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles at Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the attack one person was killed and 30 others injured in the town of Pavlograd in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said regional governor Sergii Lysak.

The air defence was also activated in the Kyiv region, but there were no casualties or damage to critical and housing infrastructure, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv said a missile attack damaged residential buildings and injured three people in the town of Liubotyn on Friday morning.

Lysak said the Air Force shot down five drones and one missile over the region.

Various overnight attacks in this central region injured two people, damaged over 12 homes and impacted power lines and gas pipelines, he added.

Lviv regional authorities said drone debris fell in an industrial zone, setting fire to four trucks. A team of 32 firefighters had doused the fire by Friday morning and the governor reported no injuries during the attack.

Another fire caused by falling debris had been put out in the southern region of Mykolaiv where the Air Force shot down seven drones, its governor said.

