Ukraine Says It Hit Major Russian Steel Plant On 2nd War Anniversary: Report

The Lipetsk plant specializes in flat steel, making 80% of NLMK's steel products

Ukrainian drones hit a major Russian steel factory overnight, causing a large fire, a Kyiv source said on Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The governor of Russia's Lipetsk region identified the plant as one in the city of Lipetsk, some 400 km (250 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, that is responsible for about 18% of Russian steel output.

He said a fire apparently caused by a drone strike had been extinguished at the plant, operated by Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk (NLMK), and there had been no casualties.

Russian media report a drone attack on a metallurgical plant in Russian Lipetsk last night.



This plant produces approximately 18% of all steel in the Russian Federation; it is a key enterprise in the strategic industry of the swamp region. Enemy missiles are riveted from its… pic.twitter.com/lxOWBL2Luk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 24, 2024

The Ukrainian source told Reuters the attack, a joint operation by GUR military intelligence and the SBU security service, had caused a major fire and staff had been evacuated.

"Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, and drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine," the source said, without specifying the location of the plant.

A video posted on social media purporting to be from Lipetsk showed an explosion, with orange flames illuminating the nighttime sky.

NLMK said on social media the fire had broken out at 1:40 a.m. (2240 GMT on Friday). It company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lipetsk plant specializes in flat steel, making 80% of NLMK's steel products.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian military and industrial targets have become increasingly common in recent months, notably hitting oil facilities that Kyiv says are vital to the Russian war effort, but Ukrainian sources had not so far claimed responsibility for an attack on a steel plant.

Russian authorities said Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Lipetsk, Kursk and Tula regions overnight.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)