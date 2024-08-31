Ukraine Says 6 Killed, Dozens Injured In Russia's Attack On Kharkiv

The governor added that 20 of those injured are in either serious or critical condition.

At least six people were killed and 59 others injured in a Russian strike on Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said.

Russia launched an attack with guided bombs from the Belgorod region, striking five locations, including a 12-story apartment building, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Among the victims was a 14-year-old girl, he noted.

The governor added that 20 of those injured are in either serious or critical condition.

"Occupiers killed a child right on the playground," Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a statement on Telegram.

Rescuers and emergency personnel are working at the scenes of the attacks, said the State Service for Emergencies.

A purported video from the site shared by Andriy Yermak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, showed flames and thick black smoke coming from the upper part of the building.

"Russians hit civilians again," Yermak said on Telegram.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is around 35 km from the Russian border.

