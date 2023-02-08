Ukraine's Zelensky To Meet Rishi Sunak On His 1st UK Visit Since Invasion

Zelensky's visit to the UK a testament to his country's courage, says Rishi Sunak (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Britain on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his office said.

Mr Zelenskiy will visit Ukrainian troops currently training in Britain and address the British parliament, the statement said.

Rishi Sunak's office announced plans to expand training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to sea and air - including fighter jet pilots and marines - and accelerate the supply of military equipment.

"President Zelenskyy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Mr Sunak said in the statement.

