Explained: How Ukraine's Drone Expertise Became Global Asset After Iran War

Ukraine, once seen as heavily dependent on foreign military aid in its war against Russia, is now in a stronger position than before. The country is manufacturing thousands of drones daily and using them to strike Russian targets while defending its own territory.

Months ago, Ukraine was increasingly viewed by some allies as a prolonged geopolitical and financial challenge amid the grinding war with Russia. Russia was steadily gaining military ground, funds were drying up, and Donald Trump was pushing for a peace agreement on terms considered favourable to Moscow.

However, perceptions began to shift when the world started focusing more closely on drone warfare amid the expanding Iran conflict, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Ukraine is now manufacturing thousands of drones daily and exporting them to Gulf nations, European allies, and even the United States. A country once viewed as a problem to be solved has increasingly become a sought-after solution for Western military needs.

In addition to this, tensions between the US and Europe over the Iran war have made Ukraine more important for European security. Trump has ordered the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Europe and is even considering pulling the US out of NATO.

The European Union has also approved a $105 billion package to support Ukraine's defence needs through next year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made several trips to the Gulf in recent months, reportedly bringing around 200 troops to demonstrate Ukrainian drone-interception systems and sign agreements that could lead to investment and joint production. This followed Ukraine setting up drone-manufacturing plants across Europe earlier this year in collaboration with Western militaries.

“Our technological game-changers have transformed the war. There is now a shift from seeing Ukraine as just a recipient of aid, as a consumer of security, to viewing it as a subject, a contributor to security,” Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said in an interview, according to the WSJ.

“Ukraine has shown leadership not just in the war against Russia, but also in the global conflict that now involves the Middle East,” she added.

Producing thousands of drones daily has given Ukraine an advantage that helps offset Russia's manpower. The front lines have largely stabilised, with Russian advances slowing and Ukraine reclaiming strategic territory. Ukrainian-made drones and missiles are now striking targets inside Russia, including areas around well-protected Moscow.

The conflict in the Middle East has also affected Ukraine in some ways. Iranian strikes on Gulf nations and Israel have depleted large stocks of US interceptor systems such as Patriots, potentially threatening future deliveries to Kyiv. Rising oil prices and eased US sanctions on Russian oil have also boosted Kremlin revenues by tens of billions of dollars.

However, Ukraine's intensified attacks on Russian oil ports and pipelines are limiting some of Moscow's gains. With new drones and missiles striking Russian energy infrastructure almost daily this spring, Kyiv hopes the mounting damage will pressure Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a deal protecting critical infrastructure, including power grids, before winter.

