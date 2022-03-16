Ukraine Says Russian Strikes Kill Civilians Fleeing Mariupol

Ukraine said that Russian rocket attacks on a convoy fleeing besieged port city of Mariupol

Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian rocket attacks on a convoy fleeing the besieged port city of Mariupol had claimed the lives of civilians, including children, after earlier strikes targeted a nearby hub for displaced people.

"Today at around 3.30 pm (1330 GMT), a column of civilians being evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia was fired on by inhuman Russian occupiers," the Ukrainian military said, adding that "the number of victims is being clarified".

