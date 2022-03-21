Ukraine 'Cannot Fulfill Russian Ultimatums', Says President Zelensky

Ukraine could not fulfil "Russian ultimatums," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. (File)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine could not fulfil "Russian ultimatums," claiming Moscow was seeking to "destroy" his country.

"Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled," he told local media. He said Moscow wanted Ukraine to "hand over" Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv, adding that neither the people of those cities "or me, as president, can do this."

