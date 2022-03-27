Second Round Of Ukraine-Russia Talks To Take Place In Turkey Tomorrow

Ukraine said that second round of conflict talks between Russia, Ukraine would take place from Monday

Ukraine said that a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow would take place in Turkey from Monday, just over one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

