Russian Troops Change Into Ukrainian Uniform As They Head To Kyiv: Report

At least 137 "heroes" were killed during the first day of fighting, the Ukraine President said.

Russian troops wearing Ukrainian uniforms seized Ukrainian military vehicles and are now heading to the centre of capital Kyiv, Ukraine said today.

"The Russian military seized two vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, changed into Ukrainian uniform and are moving to the center of Kyiv. They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks, says Deputy Defense Minister," said a local Kyiv newspaper.

⚡️The Russian military seized two vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, changed into Ukrainian uniform and are moving to the center of Kyiv. They are followed by a column of Russian military trucks, says Deputy Defense Minister. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022

BREAKING: Ukraine's deputy defence minister says Russian troops wearing Ukrainian uniforms were able to seize Ukrainian military vehicles, which are now heading towards Kyiv. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2022

This morning, Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv and there was heavy fighting between the troops of both countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in Kyiv.

The pre-dawn blasts in Kyiv set off day 2 of the Russian invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin in defiance of Western warnings.

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter after the initial explosions were heard.

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one."

Zelensky then delivered a video message in which he railed against the Russian troops.

"They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate," Zelensky said.

"Ukrainian air defence systems are defending our skies," he said. "Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism".

Russian forces seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant -- prompting concern from international nuclear watchdogs.

The Ukraine President called the attack on Chernobyl "a declaration of war on all of Europe".