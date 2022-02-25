Pics: Ukraine Flag Colours Light Up Buildings In Global Solidarity Show

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Buildings lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag (AFP)

Buildings around the world are lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The buildings are Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels, the Colisseum in Rome, Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Skopje.

A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne, as public buildings lit up in the national colours of Ukraine as a show of support. (AFP)

The Cinquantenaire Park is illuminated with the colour of the Ukrainian flag during an emergency summit on the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)

The Colosseum in Rome, illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in Skopje, as a demonstration of solidarity following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden vowed to defend "every inch" of North Atlantic Treat Organisation, or NATO, territory but reaffirmed that no American troops would be deployed to Washington's ally.

"As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with a full force of American power," President Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House. The President added, however: "Our forces will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine."

NATO will hold a virtual summit today on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The alliance announced after an emergency meeting that "additional steps" were being taken to protect member countries.

With inputs from AFP